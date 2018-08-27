/ Register

  • Monday, August 27, 2018

PM Imran Khan at Senate Session live from National Assembly

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Norwegian, Aug 27, 2018 at 4:45 PM.

  1. Aug 27, 2018 at 4:45 PM #1
    Norwegian

    Norwegian ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,539
    Joined:
    Aug 19, 2014
    Ratings:
    +19 / 14,185 / -10
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Norway
     
    Last edited: Aug 27, 2018 at 5:05 PM
  2. Aug 27, 2018 at 5:06 PM #2
    Norwegian

    Norwegian ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,539
    Joined:
    Aug 19, 2014
    Ratings:
    +19 / 14,185 / -10
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Norway
    It was live link. Updated now with the recording. Watch it now. One of the best speeches.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  3. Aug 27, 2018 at 5:17 PM #3
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,362
    Joined:
    Aug 12, 2015
    Ratings:
    +12 / 34,269 / -11
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Sweden
    Excellent address..
    1. Excellent statement regarding the resolution
    2. Excellent initiative to respect the senate and engage it.
    Someone should ask the Patwaris and Fuzla-e-shaitaan that why this "Yahoodya ka agent" always starts his speech with bismilla and Iyyaka na'budo wa Iyyaka nasta'een. ?
    And He always speaks openly for the na'mos-e-Risalat.
    You made me watch so many ads..Tumhara bura ghurat..
    But thanks for sharing..
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  4. Aug 27, 2018 at 5:25 PM #4
    Strike X

    Strike X FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    477
    Joined:
    May 11, 2013
    Ratings:
    +0 / 589 / -0
    Nawaz hardly speak at assembly or anywhere with government gathering.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 2 (Users: 0, Guests: 2)