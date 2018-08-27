PM Imran Khan at Senate Session live from National Assembly

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Norwegian, Aug 27, 2018 at 4:45 PM.
It was live link. Updated now with the recording. Watch it now. One of the best speeches.
Excellent address..
Excellent statement regarding the resolution
Excellent initiative to respect the senate and engage it.
Someone should ask the Patwaris and Fuzla-e-shaitaan that why this "Yahoodya ka agent" always starts his speech with bismilla and Iyyaka na'budo wa Iyyaka nasta'een. ?
And He always speaks openly for the na'mos-e-Risalat.
You made me watch so many ads..Tumhara bura ghurat..
But thanks for sharing..
Nawaz hardly speak at assembly or anywhere with government gathering.