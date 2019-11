He is number 2 on Seniority list . He was Commandat Millitary Academy Kakul ( Like Gen(Retd) Raheel Shareef ) n Corps Commander Rwp ( Like Gen Qamar Bajwa ) n CGS ( like Gen Zubair Mehmood Hayat ) . He remained in S Waziristan as well as Div Commander plus he was with Army chief Gen Qamar Javeed Bajwa when COAS warned Altaf ( MQM London chief ) in 2017 .

Click to expand...