/ Register

  • Saturday, August 25, 2018

PM Imran Khan appointed Ehsan Mani as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

Discussion in 'Sports' started by zeroboy, Aug 20, 2018 at 8:31 PM.

  1. Aug 20, 2018 at 8:31 PM #1
    zeroboy

    zeroboy FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    90
    Joined:
    Sep 24, 2012
    Ratings:
    +0 / 98 / -0
     
  2. Aug 20, 2018 at 8:32 PM #2
    Darth Vader

    Darth Vader SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,979
    Joined:
    Jun 19, 2011
    Ratings:
    +3 / 3,169 / -2
    Country:
    Norway
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Good or Bad People ?
     
  3. Aug 20, 2018 at 8:45 PM #3
    Dark-Destroyer

    Dark-Destroyer FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,232
    Joined:
    Dec 18, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,264 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    very good decision
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  4. Aug 20, 2018 at 8:52 PM #4
    Crystal-Clear

    Crystal-Clear FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,363
    Joined:
    Nov 28, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 785 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    kon ha ye ?
    .
    .
    mani to nick hota ha yaar . ( mostly short for Usman).
     
    Last edited: Aug 20, 2018 at 9:52 PM
  5. Aug 20, 2018 at 8:56 PM #5
    Lucky Breeze

    Lucky Breeze FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    1,078
    Joined:
    Oct 1, 2015
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,257 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Ex- ICC president.

    Mani ny mani ko appoiny kr dia. :D
     
  6. Aug 25, 2018 at 7:45 PM #6
    AZADPAKISTAN2009

    AZADPAKISTAN2009 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    25,177
    Joined:
    Sep 8, 2009
    Ratings:
    +31 / 22,791 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    China
    I don't think there was any harm done in Najam Sethi , only thing perhaps done wrong in his time was Pakistan voted in favor of Indian guy in ICC votes for which Sethi was given special protocol VIP access to ICC events

    However from practical perspective the T20 league was highly successful under his time
    Pakistani team had central controls and it reduced some in fighting in the team, older cricketers were more eager to step aside and let Junior players emerge

    The coaching selection was top notch , with Inzi in mix

    The pinnacle for Najam Sethi was organizing Event in Karachi
    He did well for Local cricket , thank you
     
  7. Aug 25, 2018 at 8:58 PM #7
    Kaniska

    Kaniska SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,933
    Joined:
    Apr 11, 2011
    Ratings:
    +7 / 6,148 / -2
    Country:
    United States
    Location:
    India
    But Najam Sethi seems to have done a good job...Under his tenure Pakistan is ranked no 1 and also PSl is doing well commercially...What is the need to remove a successful person....??
     
  8. Aug 25, 2018 at 9:17 PM #8
    Indus Pakistan

    Indus Pakistan PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

    Messages:
    10,081
    Joined:
    May 7, 2012
    Ratings:
    +155 / 26,344 / -5
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Because this bastar*d was vicious, condescending foe of IK. Nothing but putrid would come out of his mouth. So he knew what was coming. And left before he got the boot up his a*ss. And it's not like he is irreplaceble.
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 0 (Users: 0, Guests: 0)