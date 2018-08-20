PM Imran Khan appointed Ehsan Mani as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

Separate names with a comma.
Good or Bad People ?
very good decision
kon ha ye ?
.
.
mani to nick hota ha yaar . ( mostly short for Usman).
Ex- ICC president.
Mani ny mani ko appoiny kr dia.
I don't think there was any harm done in Najam Sethi , only thing perhaps done wrong in his time was Pakistan voted in favor of Indian guy in ICC votes for which Sethi was given special protocol VIP access to ICC events
However from practical perspective the T20 league was highly successful under his time
Pakistani team had central controls and it reduced some in fighting in the team, older cricketers were more eager to step aside and let Junior players emerge
The coaching selection was top notch , with Inzi in mix
The pinnacle for Najam Sethi was organizing Event in Karachi
He did well for Local cricket , thank you
But Najam Sethi seems to have done a good job...Under his tenure Pakistan is ranked no 1 and also PSl is doing well commercially...What is the need to remove a successful person....??
Because this bastar*d was vicious, condescending foe of IK. Nothing but putrid would come out of his mouth. So he knew what was coming. And left before he got the boot up his a*ss. And it's not like he is irreplaceble.