Falconless
FULL MEMBER
- Oct 13, 2020
- 1,020
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
PM Imran Khan announces Tamgha i Shujaat for man who tried to save Sri Lankan national
Web Desk
December 05, 2021
Malik Adnan had tried to save Priyantha by forming a protective shield over him with his body
Screengrabs of footage showing Malik Adnan trying to saveDiyawadanage Don Nandasri Priyantha from the mob during the Sialkot lynching incident — Twitter
"On behalf of the nation, I want to salute moral courage & bravery of Malik Adnan who tried his utmost to shelter & save Priyantha Diyawadana from the vigilante mob in Sialkot, [including] endangering his own life by physically trying to shield victim. We will award him Tamgha i Shujaat," the premier wrote on Twitter.
It should be noted that following Friday's incident when Diyawadanage Don Nandasri Priyantha — a manager in a factory — was lynched by an angry mob and his body was set ablaze following "blasphemy" allegations, footage showingGood Samaritansattempting to save him and later, his body, from the violent group had emerged on social media.
A man clad in a red sweater — identified as Malik Adnan — jumped in and tried to save his colleague Priyantha as the mob thrashed him. He formed a protective shield over him with his own body and bore the beating for a while but was unable to continue putting up resistance after a point.
After Priyantha was killed, another man, wearing a black jacket, could be seen joining his palms together and pleading to the mob to spare the body and not set it on fire. But he was tossed aside by the vicious crowd.
Pakistan assures Sri Lanka of justice in Sialkot tragedy
PM Imran Khan has also assured Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa that Pakistan would ensure justice following the tragic Sialkot lynching which occurred a day earlier.
The prime minister, in a tweet on Saturday, said he conveyed the nation's anger and shame to the people of Sri Lanka at the killing of Priyantha.
"I informed him 100+ people [have been] arrested and assured him they would be prosecuted with the full severity of the law," the prime minister added.
Source: https://www.geo.tv/latest/386021-pm...for-man-who-tried-to-save-sri-lankan-national
Web Desk
December 05, 2021
Malik Adnan had tried to save Priyantha by forming a protective shield over him with his body
- PM Imran Khan saluted Malik Adnan's bravery and courage as he tried to savePriyantha.
- Malik Adnan had tried to save Priyantha by forming a protective shield over him with his own body.
- Malik Adnanbore the beating from the mob for a while but was unable to continue putting up resistance after a point.
"On behalf of the nation, I want to salute moral courage & bravery of Malik Adnan who tried his utmost to shelter & save Priyantha Diyawadana from the vigilante mob in Sialkot, [including] endangering his own life by physically trying to shield victim. We will award him Tamgha i Shujaat," the premier wrote on Twitter.
It should be noted that following Friday's incident when Diyawadanage Don Nandasri Priyantha — a manager in a factory — was lynched by an angry mob and his body was set ablaze following "blasphemy" allegations, footage showingGood Samaritansattempting to save him and later, his body, from the violent group had emerged on social media.
A man clad in a red sweater — identified as Malik Adnan — jumped in and tried to save his colleague Priyantha as the mob thrashed him. He formed a protective shield over him with his own body and bore the beating for a while but was unable to continue putting up resistance after a point.
After Priyantha was killed, another man, wearing a black jacket, could be seen joining his palms together and pleading to the mob to spare the body and not set it on fire. But he was tossed aside by the vicious crowd.
Pakistan assures Sri Lanka of justice in Sialkot tragedy
PM Imran Khan has also assured Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa that Pakistan would ensure justice following the tragic Sialkot lynching which occurred a day earlier.
The prime minister, in a tweet on Saturday, said he conveyed the nation's anger and shame to the people of Sri Lanka at the killing of Priyantha.
"I informed him 100+ people [have been] arrested and assured him they would be prosecuted with the full severity of the law," the prime minister added.
Source: https://www.geo.tv/latest/386021-pm...for-man-who-tried-to-save-sri-lankan-national