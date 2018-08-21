/ Register

PM Imran Khan announces action against CDA ‘corrupt mafia’

    PM Imran Khan announces action against CDA ‘corrupt mafia’
    August 21, 2018

    Abbas Shabbir
    Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that he will take action against the Capital Development Authority’s “corrupt mafia”.

    The prime minister was given a report on the 10-year performance of the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

    Also read: CDA crushing Margalla hills, cutting forests to facilitate housing schemes: Nadeem Malik

    “I will not tolerate corrupt elements in the CDA,” he said. He also directed the relevant authorities to solve the water crisis in Islamabad.

    Also read: PM asks CDA to devise innovative solution for urban, rural land development

    Islamabad, the capital of the country, has suffered a prolonged water crisis, especially during the hot summer months.
     
    Very good. It is a big mafia. There is at least one mafia in almost every institution. May Allah PM Imran Khan. :pakistan::smitten:
     
