  • Tuesday, August 21, 2018

PM Imran Khan announces action against CDA ‘corrupt mafia’

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Zibago, Aug 21, 2018 at 10:07 AM.

  1. Aug 21, 2018 at 10:07 AM #1
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    PM Imran Khan announces action against CDA ‘corrupt mafia’
    [​IMG]

    Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that he will take action against the Capital Development Authority’s “corrupt mafia”.

    The prime minister was given a report on the 10-year performance of the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

    Also read: CDA crushing Margalla hills, cutting forests to facilitate housing schemes: Nadeem Malik

    “I will not tolerate corrupt elements in the CDA,” he said. He also directed the relevant authorities to solve the water crisis in Islamabad.

    Also read: PM asks CDA to devise innovative solution for urban, rural land development

    Islamabad, the capital of the country, has suffered a prolonged water crisis, especially during the hot summer months.
    https://www.samaa.tv/news/2018/08/p...-corrupt-mafia/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
    Bc cda ko tight karo na ahel idara ban chuka hy
     
  2. Aug 21, 2018 at 10:12 AM #2
    Super Falcon

    Super Falcon ELITE MEMBER

    Well what is done is done you cant put penalty to commomn people on the name of sins which cda did
     
  3. Aug 21, 2018 at 10:13 AM #3
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    maula tera shuker its one of the worse org in Pakistan . projects and sectors are waiting since ages .
     
  4. Aug 21, 2018 at 10:15 AM #4
    Zibago

    Zibago ELITE MEMBER

    They introduced the wonderful culture of kachta kundis to Islamabad in omln, s tenure
     
  5. Aug 21, 2018 at 10:28 AM #5
    FalconStar

    FalconStar FULL MEMBER

    Finally, PTI would do something about the tree cutting mafia as well, Islamabad lost a lot of green cover during PMLN rule.
     
  6. Aug 21, 2018 at 10:38 AM #6
    Ishq Dewana

    Ishq Dewana FULL MEMBER

    Destroy every house on Margala Hills. Make Rawal Lake beautiful. Please also do somethings about MURREE! We want SABZ MURREE
     
  7. Aug 21, 2018 at 10:40 AM #7
    Mrc

    Mrc SENIOR MEMBER

    A long awaited and much appreciated decision
     
  8. Aug 21, 2018 at 11:15 AM #8
    LoveIcon

    LoveIcon ELITE MEMBER

    Govt. must start campaign of terminating the jobs of corrupt and incompetent and hire new staff on merit. The corrupt and incompetents should create/find employment themselves, and we shouldn't listen to idiotic excuse of experience - all the experience civil servants got is how to screw the country, so there's no need of such kind of experience.
     
  9. Aug 21, 2018 at 11:23 AM #9
    Hareeb

    Hareeb FULL MEMBER

    Action should be taken against CDA officials those alloted hundreds on plots on political basis while more trees are needed to plant especially in Diplomatic Enclave.
     
