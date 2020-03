Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced to reduce the petrol prices in Pakistan by Rs 15 per litreWhile addressing a press conference with his senior members of the cabinet he said that the novel coronavirus is not the real danger, rather the decisions that people take fearing the Coronavirus is a real threat.Talking about the lockdown, PM said the impact that comes after a lockdown is imposed will create more panic than the coronavirus.He said “We’ve been working for past 3 days to devise a stimulus package on how we can save our industries, our businesses, our labors from the adverse affects of this global pandemic. We’ve put a lot of thoughts and efforts into this.”“If a person is living in Defence is put under a lockdown, he will happy as they have hoarded food items, but what about the person who lives in katchi abadis” (Slums)“We have not thought about the impact that will prevail after imposing a curfew. I would have imposed a curfew if we were France or Italy,” he said. “But I have to look after the poor people in my country.” He addedPrime Monister said that lockdown like situation has already been created throughout the country and government is in constant contact with all the chief secretaries and deputy commissioners to review the side-effects of such measures.SOURCE : https://www.bolnews.com/latest/2020...petrol-prices-in-pakistan-by-rs-15-per-litre/