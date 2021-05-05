What's new

PM Imran Khan addresses and express concerns to Pakistani ambassadors - May 2021

PM says that Pakistan embassies and consulates around the world cannot work like this in modern days .








https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1389936062693351424







https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1389951024933347331





Most of the complaints were from KSA and UAE Embassies and consulates .





Pakistan new ambassador to Saudi Arabia is bringing new ideas to facilitate Pakistanis and serves Pakistan interests .





https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1387755220604698631






https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1388777325127520258





https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1389546129310760962
 
