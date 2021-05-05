PM Imran Khan addresses and express concerns to Pakistani ambassadors - May 2021

Pakistan Ka Beta
PM says that Pakistan embassies and consulates around the world cannot work like this in modern days .
Most of the complaints were from KSA and UAE Embassies and consulates .
Pakistan new ambassador to Saudi Arabia is bringing new ideas to facilitate Pakistanis and serves Pakistan interests .
