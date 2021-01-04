PM Imran Khan Address To The Nation | 3 Nov 2021

313ghazi said: This is why I don't think democracy works in our country. People will argue that it'll only get better given time, but at what cost meanwhile? Nobody considers how parliamentary democracy evolved in places like Britain. After 70 years we have a third party come into power in the centre (without the help of a military dictator) and the opposition has not evolved. Nobody saw the opportunity to create a viable alternative to PTI, knowing that the old brands were toxic. Click to expand...

True, unfortunately the cost of change is great, Pakistan is not in best place to pay that cost and experiment, if it stays like it is, at this rate it will be another 70 years before another party takes power, by then it would be too late. We need change and fast relying on two clans to direct Pakistan's future is futile. There needs to be an alternative.I secretly hope IK wins again, very unlikely from experience in Pakistan last month, everyone was complaining and blaming him but no one is willing to look at the global picture and realise how inflation is all over the world now - cost of fuel in my local garage now is £1.50 per liter - what can IK do, he is fighting corruption and illiteracy and that is a fight he is not going to win in five years.