PM Imran Khan Address To The Nation | 3 Nov 2021

So general subsidies should be offered on imported items? Did people learn nothing from Lebanon?Basically hes asking the nation to bugger off as there's nothing he can do about his kind and we the people should get used to it to pay even for their daily daal roti . Meanwhile the nation should fall in line to have their equivalent of cat meal . Ghtya aata, ghtuya daal , ghatya ghee just like pti's kartoot!
This man is a disgrace .
This is inevitable, I would have thought people and other political parties would have changed seeing how IK got into office. Yet even now whichever way you look at the situation the only other alternative is PPP/PMLN in power.There is no quick fix. Don't bankrupt the country trying to keep people happy. Focus on national interest ahead of the next election.
If people choose to revert back to the same old scumbags at the next election - that is their choice.
This is why I don't think democracy works in our country. People will argue that it'll only get better given time, but at what cost meanwhile? Nobody considers how parliamentary democracy evolved in places like Britain. After 70 years we have a third party come into power in the centre (without the help of a military dictator) and the opposition has not evolved. Nobody saw the opportunity to create a viable alternative to PTI, knowing that the old brands were toxic.
True, unfortunately the cost of change is great, Pakistan is not in best place to pay that cost and experiment, if it stays like it is, at this rate it will be another 70 years before another party takes power, by then it would be too late. We need change and fast relying on two clans to direct Pakistan's future is futile. There needs to be an alternative.
Where you in Pakistan last month? What was it like? I hope to go in the summer.
I secretly hope IK wins again, very unlikely from experience in Pakistan last month, everyone was complaining and blaming him but no one is willing to look at the global picture and realise how inflation is all over the world now - cost of fuel in my local garage now is £1.50 per liter - what can IK do, he is fighting corruption and illiteracy and that is a fight he is not going to win in five years.
Pakistan was fine - like Pakistan normally is, my BP shot up as we landed in Lahore with the custom officers. Weather was nice a bit on the warmer side but under a fan it wasn't bad. Food great as always - on the way back had to contend with TLP's destruction on the roads to airport other than that it was okay, I am going back next time for 5 weeks (got two wedding to attend) next year around February 2022