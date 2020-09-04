What's new

PM Imran Khan accepts Asim Saleem Bajwa's resignation

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Morpheus
Featured PM Imran refuses to accept Bajwa’s resignation as SAPM
2 3
Replies
33
Views
2K
Jungibaaz
Jungibaaz
zeroboy
PM Imran Khan refuses to accept Asim Saleem Bajwa’s resignation
Replies
3
Views
223
Pandora
Pandora
zeenat shehzadi
GEO Ko jeenay do ! Geo and Jang Group’s Response to the Allegations .
2
Replies
17
Views
4K
My-Analogous
My-Analogous

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top