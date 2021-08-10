PM Imran inaugurates ship lift and transfer system at Karachi Shipyard

August 10, 2021Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the inaugural ceremony of a ship lift and transfer system at the Karachi Shipyard. — DawnNewsTVPrime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday inaugurated the ship lift and transfer system at the Karachi Shipyard during a rare day-long visit to the port city.The prime minister will later chair a meeting at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) to review the Rs1.1 trillion Karachi Transformation Plan as well.Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the prime minister expressed pleasure at the progress in using technology for various tasks. He said it was not just a matter of using technology for its own purposes but also using it to make money."Now we will be able to [service] 12 ships and ship lift 7,400 tonnes. This is progress. We have to save the country's money using technology," he said, adding that foreign exchange reserves would be saved due to the inaugurated facility being available here now,The prime minister said that as the new system's services developed, they could be provided to others as well and used to earn foreign exchange.He added that the challenge ahead was the increasing pressure on the current account due to increasing economic development and outflow of dollars."So we will earn dollars from what you have done today and we will sell these services ahead. We have to do everything to promote our exports, encourage overseas Pakistanis to send remittances through banking channels, attract foreign investment so money comes from abroad and stop money laundering which we are completely focusing on now."The premier added that money laundering was the "biggest problem" of the developing world with corrupt rulers transferring money abroad.Prime Minister Imran Khan said that apart from the above measures, import substitution was needed as well. "This is the direction of our country and we have set out on it," he said.The premier lamented that Pakistan had not realised its potential in the past and instead ventured on an "easy path", becoming an import-led economy that became dependent on foreign aid.Now, however, he was "happy that the effort is again underway to stand on our own feet".