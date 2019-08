PM Imran holds telephonic conversation with Iran President over IoK situation

TEHRAN (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday held a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.During the telephonic conversation, the Iranian President said the dispute in Kashmir has no military solution and should be resolved diplomatically.Hassan Rouhani said the Islamic Republic had always tried to prevent tensions in the region and that it believed Muslims in the disputed Kashmir region had to be able to enjoy their legal rights to live peacefully.He called on India and Pakistan to prevent tensions and deaths of innocent people after New Delhi stripped India-occupied Kashmir of special status by abrogating Article 370 and 35A of the constitution.On the occasion, PM Imran Khan said Pakistan is deeply concerned about the massacre of innocent people in Kashmir and the escalation of tensions in the region.He also emphasized that Iran, as an important country in the region and the Muslim world, can play a positive role in resolving the issue of Kashmir.Earlier today, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser telephoned Iranian Speaker Ali Larijani to discuss ongoing situation in the occupied Kashmir.During the conversation, both the sides condemned the Indian serious human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and agreed to adopt joint strategy for highlighting Kashmir cause at international forum.Asad Qaisar said the curfew imposed by Indian government in Occupied Kashmir to make them hostage is a shameful act. He said Pakistan considers its brother and neighbor, Iran, an important friend of its difficult time.He said Pakistan is following parliamentary diplomacy to expose India s ulterior motives for abolishing Kashmir s special status in the Indian constitution and making Kashmir its colony.The Iranian counterpart said the unrest in Kashmir is causing apprehension for all the countries living in the subcontinent.