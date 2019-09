Try to understand it that IK is giving ears to dormant Kashmir issue. Indian is being exposed at international platform like never before.



He is single handingly trying to change Pakistan's feeble image in front of the world. A voice is being given to Pakistani narrative as well. People are listening even if not reacting. West like to hear truth and this is how they start trusting you. We haven't been good to have their trust because we never had smart and truthful leadership. Hopefully IK will change that a great deal for years to come.

