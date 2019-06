P



rime Minister Imran Khan has directed Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir to withdraw a letter penned to the National Counter-Terrorism Authority (Nacta) for the appointment of her sister Shabnam Gul.In a tweet, senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeemul Haque said the prime minister had made it clear that “no one in the PTI govt can promote their relatives or friends by using their positions.”He said PM Imran was strongly opposed to such nepotistic practices and such a move was “against the ethics of PTI which has always opposed nepotism.”Meanwhile, according to Express News , Nacta has clarified that Shabnam Gul’s appointment was solely on the basis of merit.

