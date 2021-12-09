PM Imran has become a global puppet by increasing power tariff: Bilawal PM Imran has become a global puppet by increasing power tariff

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Thursday that by increasing the price of electricity at the behest of IMF, Imran Khan has turned from a local into a global puppet.Reacting to the report of increase in electricity price by Rs 4.74, he said that by increasing the electricity prices annually, it is an economic murder of the people. With the November bills, billions of rupees have already been looted from the pockets of the people.The PPP chairman said that Imran Khan has turned from a local into a global puppet by raising the price of electricity at the behest of IMF, adding that from day one we raised our voices against the PTI-IMF budget but where all those big claims of economic growth today gone have.Bilawal went on to say that Imran Khan is the culprit of the nation who pushed the people into the mire of inflation, we will not forgive him, adding that the PPP will hold nationwide protests on December 10 against inflation, which will continue till the end of government.