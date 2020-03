PM Imran goes offline without listening to opposition leaders

In address to parliamentary party leaders Imran calls for unity; Shehbaz, Bilawal walk out in protest

Addressing parliamentary leaders via a video link, Imran said that the government could not fight any challenge alone but it could win the challenge with collective efforts of the nation. “Only the nation can defeat coronavirus, no government can fight it alone,” he said.

Requesting the political leadership to give their input and suggestions,

Imran went offline without listening to what the opposition leaders had to say in response. This prompted Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to walk out of the meeting.

Sharif later tweeted that he was “disappointed by PM’s intentional absence from the meeting of parliamentary leaders. It seems he is still not ready to listen to the Opposition & the whole country just saw the seriousness of its Chief Executive. I was left with no option but to walk out in protest.”