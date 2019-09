PM Imran, General Bajwa best team to deal with: Former RAW Chief A.S Dulat





ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (APP):Former chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) Amarjit Singh Dulat while calling for handling the Kashmir situation tactfully and through talks, advised the Modi government that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the best person to deal with now as he had best equation with the country’s military leadership.“Imran is the best person we can deal with now. And the team of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Imran is the best team to deal with. I think Imran is very much his own man. If he has a good equation with the Pakistani army so much the better,” AS Dulat said in an interview with The Hindu Centre for Politics and Public Policy.To a question whether the Modi government scored internationally on the Kashmir issue, he said, “I do not know at all whether we scored internationally or not.” However, he viewed that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Washington went extremely well for Pakistan.Dulat, who had also been a special adviser on Kashmir to former Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, said,”If you have a prime minister with a great relationship with the army then that’s the best we can have.”