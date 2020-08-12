/ Register

  • Thursday, August 13, 2020

PM Imran directs to improve internet services in remote areas

Discussion in 'Social & Current Events' started by Morpheus, Aug 12, 2020 at 11:11 PM.

    Morpheus

    Morpheus FULL MEMBER

    PM Imran directs to improve internet services in remote areas
    Web Desk On Aug 12, 2020
    ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the concerned authorities to take measures to improve mobile and internet services in far-flung areas of the country, ARY News reported.

    Presiding over a high-level meeting to review progress on spectrum auction, PM Imran said that improving mobile networks and internet services was in the best interest of the country.

    Expressing his satisfaction over the interest shown by various telecom companies in acquiring more spectrum, PM Imran directed to complete the auction process of spectrum on priority basis and in a transparent manner.

    Read More: Provide internet access to far-flung Balochistan, Sindh areas: PM Imran Khan

    Earlier on July 23, Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired a meeting to improve internet coverage and access in the country and directed the concerned authorities to ensure the provision of the facility to students in far-flung and underdeveloped areas of the country.

    The meeting headed by the prime minister had been attended by federal ministers Aminul Haque, Shafqat Mahmood, secretary IT, chairman PTA, and other officials.

    The meeting had been briefed on the steps taken to ensure the provision of internet facilities in underdeveloped areas of the country.

    “Access to the internet has become a necessity in the ongoing era,” he had said and added that it was necessary for the young generation to utilize the facility to improvise their capabilities.

    https://arynews.tv/en/pm-directs-improve-internet-services/
    Mr007

    Mr007 FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    I wonder if it is tributaries of the existing Chinese fiber optic cable, or is it a fresh new network.
     
