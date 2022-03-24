PM Imran credits team for ‘lowest unemployment rate’

A day after the South Asia Index ranked Pakistan as the country with the lowest unemployment rate in South Asia, Prime Minister Imran Khan attributed this feat in view of the regional situation to his team.The South Asia Index, sharing the results of a survey based on the World Bank’s (WB) data, showed Pakistan as the country with the lowest unemployment rate in the entire region.According to the findings, 4.3 percent Pakistanis were unemployed, while regional rival and immediate neighbour India had the highest unemployment rate at 8%. Maldives’ unemployment rate was found to be 6.3% and Sri Lanka’s 5.9%.