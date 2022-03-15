PM Imran congratulates Muslim Ummah as UN adopts resolution on Islamophobia Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday congratulated the Muslim world as the United Nations (UN) adopted a “landmark...

,.,.,.15 Mar, 2022Following the adoption of the “landmark” resolution by the United Nations General Assembly introduced by Pakistan on behalf of the OIC countries, the prime minister said, “our voice against the rising tide of Islamophobia has been heard.”The resolution was sponsored by 57 members of OIC, and eight other countries, including China and Russia.Under its terms, the resolution strongly deplores all acts of violence against persons on the basis of their religion or belief and such acts directed against their places of worship, as well as all attacks on and in religious places, sites, and shrines that are in violation of international law.The prime minister has been regularly speaking up against the rising Islamophobia in his address at different forums or through letters to the Muslim world.“The UN has finally recognised the grave challenge confronting the world: of Islamophobia, respect for religious symbols & practices & of curtailing systematic hate speech & discrimination against Muslims,” the prime minister remarked on Twitter.,.,.,.,.