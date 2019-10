LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan today (Oct. 22) congratulated his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau opn winning the Canadian elections for a second term.

PM Imran took to Twitter and expressed, “Congratulations to Justin Trudeau for winning the elections in Canada. I look forward to working with him”.







Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party won the 2019 Canadian federal election Monday night, announced the Elections Canada on Tuesday.



However, the Liberal Party won only 158 seats out of 338 seats in the House of Commons, failing to reach the 170-seat threshold needed for a majority government.







Trudeau will need to negotiate support from at least one party in the House of Commons to pass any legislation in the future.



The Conservative Party gained 121 seats as the biggest opposition.







The Bloc Quebecois became the third-biggest party in the parliament by winning 32 seats of the House of Commons, followed by the New Democratic Party with 24 seats and Green Party with 4 seats.



According to the Elections Canada, there were 27.4 million eligible voters and about 20,000 polling stations across the country. However, only about 7 million people actually voted.