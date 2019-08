PM Imran condemns 'new aggressive actions' by India in occupied Kashmir, asks UNSC to take notice

Our PM Imran Khan condemned and OIC expressed concern, Thank You both.





We must stop looking towards so called international community.--- This is our war and we will have to fight this with or without intl community support.



Our weak response for the last 15+ years has emboldened Hindu baniya --- Our PM can keep saying we want peace one trillion times, baniya doesn't give a damn.



I have lived with Hindus, I know their psyche, they only understand language of DANDA.

Click to expand...