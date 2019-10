Am i the only one here who is starting to question the intentions of the Govt ?

So Govt doesn't want Civilians to march , Attacking India or invasion is not an option , Army is blank/no idea what to do ?

Shall we accept that J&K is Gone, and lets just raise some voice in some forums for few months and world will eventually forget it, Govt will say we tried our best and Army will say we were ready to Protect Pakistan at all cost ? The situation seems to be getting confused

Click to expand...