PM Imran calls out West's 'double standards' on Xinjiang and IoK

What he says is truth. The western is so concern about Xinjiang that they sanction China but no western nation cares about Muslim in IOK and make a 180 degrees U turn claiming its India internal affair. They have no right to interfere.



Real Pakistanis and overseas Pakistanis shall see thru the double standard deploy by these western nation media and stop being make use by Christian western nation as tool for the suppression against rival nations.



Supporting China is the key in easing IOK woes.