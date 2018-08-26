PM Imran bought new bed Saleem lifafi.

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Men in Green, Aug 26, 2018 at 10:49 PM.
I think Saleem Safi wants some more dhulai
Ghatia log it is quite evident from this statement that he's into gutter journalism. . Phr kehty hain Sahafat ko khatra hai
What a fking idiot.
Kya ghateeya adami.
We need media reforms too. In sab lifafon ki bakwas band karo. They hurt our country more than our external enemies.
for the last two years I have stopped watching Pak media (news+entertainment) --- these people are not journalists, they are blackmailer.
he was crying when people say shit to him then he starts chatting more shit this lifaafa
Few years ago , Saleem Safi said , he used to deliver " khari ghost" when Nawaz was in attock jail in plane hijacking case. So, you guys can imagine his loyalty.
This is a new low from his side what next how many morsels I. K had in lunch or how many times he flushed his toilet.
Daikhy nazreen I. K nay kitchen ki tooti chalti chor di jis ki vja sy mangla dam dead level p a Gia
Log mazeed kuttay wali kareyn gay, than the journalist tola will start crying again.
They are squealing due to the fact that p. M won't take an entourage of 50+ journos to u.n on govt expenses this time around. And to top. It off no more lifafa to do shopping while abroad
I don't think Saleem Lifafi understands how a heli works. The guy's claiming they fitted a huge bed in a helicopter, which has been designed for the sole purpose of transporting people and has properly fitted seats inside.
They call themselves investigative journalist and if you dispute their claim they call it attack on media and freedom of speech, like they can only exercise this right.
