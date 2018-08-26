/ Register

PM Imran bought new bed Saleem lifafi.

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Men in Green, Aug 26, 2018 at 10:49 PM.

  Aug 26, 2018 at 10:49 PM
    Men in Green

    Men in Green FULL MEMBER

  Aug 26, 2018 at 10:50 PM
    Retired Troll

    Retired Troll ELITE MEMBER

    Master ka molty foam ?
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 10:53 PM
    shah_123

    shah_123 FULL MEMBER

    I think Saleem Safi wants some more dhulai :coffee:
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 10:53 PM
    Mentee

    Mentee SENIOR MEMBER

    Ghatia log it is quite evident from this statement that he's into gutter journalism. . Phr kehty hain Sahafat ko khatra hai
    Heli m master bed kaysay fit krty hain koi mjy b btay
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 10:57 PM
    DESERT FIGHTER

    DESERT FIGHTER ELITE MEMBER

    What a fking idiot.
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 10:57 PM
    Hiraa

    Hiraa FULL MEMBER

    Kya ghateeya adami.
    We need media reforms too. In sab lifafon ki bakwas band karo. They hurt our country more than our external enemies.
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 10:59 PM
    shah_123

    shah_123 FULL MEMBER

    for the last two years I have stopped watching Pak media (news+entertainment) --- these people are not journalists, they are blackmailer.
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 11:02 PM
    Dark-Destroyer

    Dark-Destroyer FULL MEMBER

    he was crying when people say shit to him then he starts chatting more shit this lifaafa
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 11:03 PM
    HAIDER

    HAIDER ELITE MEMBER

    Few years ago , Saleem Safi said , he used to deliver " khari ghost" when Nawaz was in attock jail in plane hijacking case. So, you guys can imagine his loyalty.
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 11:05 PM
    Mentee

    Mentee SENIOR MEMBER

    This is a new low from his side what next how many morsels I. K had in lunch or how many times he flushed his toilet.

    Daikhy nazreen I. K nay kitchen ki tooti chalti chor di jis ki vja sy mangla dam dead level p a Gia :lol:
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 11:12 PM
    shah_123

    shah_123 FULL MEMBER

    Log mazeed kuttay wali kareyn gay, than the journalist tola will start crying again.
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 11:14 PM
    Mentee

    Mentee SENIOR MEMBER

    They are squealing due to the fact that p. M won't take an entourage of 50+ journos to u.n on govt expenses this time around. And to top. It off no more lifafa to do shopping while abroad
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 11:15 PM
    FalconStar

    FalconStar FULL MEMBER

    I don't think Saleem Lifafi understands how a heli works. The guy's claiming they fitted a huge bed in a helicopter, which has been designed for the sole purpose of transporting people and has properly fitted seats inside.
    They call themselves investigative journalist and if you dispute their claim they call it attack on media and freedom of speech, like they can only exercise this right.
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 11:16 PM
    Retired Troll

    Retired Troll ELITE MEMBER

    Ye ganja hokar kese lagega.


    Mene dekhna ha yr
     
  Aug 26, 2018 at 11:19 PM
    HAIDER

    HAIDER ELITE MEMBER

    bilkul Rana sanaullah ....

    [​IMG]
     
