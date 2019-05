T he summit titled "Makkah Summit: Together for the Future" is scheduled to begin on Friday in Makkah, and will be chaired by Saudi King Salman. The purpose of the summit is to develop a unified stance on events underway in the Muslim world.



The premier will visit the Holy Prophet's (PBUH) grave and offer prayers before leaving for Jeddah, according to the state radio broadcaster.



Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had arrived in Saudi Arabia yesterday to attend the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC. The meeting is said to set the tone for the summit. Click to expand...