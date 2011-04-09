What's new

PM Imran announces Rs1.1 trillion package for Karachi

ASKardar

Oct 2, 2019
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday announced an Rs1.1 trillion package for the development of Karachi under the city’s transformation plan, as many parts of the city are still reeling from damages caused by the deluge.

Soon after his arrival, the prime minister met Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and chaired a meeting of the Karachi Committee.

Flanked by the provincial governor and the chief minister while addressing the media, the premier said the federal and Sindh governments had decided to deal with the metropolis’ issues “together”. He further said that all of Karachi’s issues – which include water supply, drainage, sewage, public transport and solid waste disposal – would be addressed at once.

During his visit, the prime minister met Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. He is also expected to meet members of the provincial assembly and notable businessmen of the city, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

SEOminati

Mar 31, 2020
Smoke said:
Ok PPP, the ball is in your court, let's see what you do with the funds.
The same thing they always do. The point here is to understand, which the establishment and Federal is not getting or are maybe pretending to. With PPP looking after the affairs of Karachi, the chance of a corpse rising from his grave is higher than PPP actually working towards the betterment of Karachi.
 
Hareeb

Hareeb

Nov 9, 2016
And how are the finances even arranged (theoretically) are going to be spent as PPP wont give powers to local administration? If PPP doesn't agree to administrate the metropolis through LG, the only solutions I see is to impose governor rule (difficult to implement after 18th amendment) or through an urban development fund.
 
batmannow

batmannow

Jan 28, 2008
He should tell us, what happened to the announcement he made last year where that money went?
 
alibaz

alibaz

Nov 26, 2007
PM Announces 1.1 trillion 'historic' package for Karachi's transformation

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday unveiled a "historic" financial package worth Rs1.1 trillion for Karachi's transformation that he said will address the chronic municipal and infrastructure issues of the country's financial hub.

The city's drainage and sewerage issues were brought into national focus last month after record-breaking monsoon rains caused widespread devastation and left dozens dead.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi alongside Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Governor Imran Ismail after chairing a meeting of the "Karachi committee", the premier said the federal and Sindh governments had decided to deal with Karachi's problems "together" following negotiations.

Noting that floods caused by heavy rains have hit not only Karachi but Balochistan, interior Sindh, Swat, and his own constituency of Mianwali, Imran said it was decided in view of unprecedented rains that all of Karachi's issues would be tackled at once, and negotiations were subsequently held.





"I would have come [to Karachi] sooner but we had to make a structure," he said, revealing that the transformation plan would be implemented through the Provincial Coordination Implementation Committee (PCIC) under the chief minister.

He said all stakeholders will be involved in its implementation. "The army will play a big role," he added, noting that the army helps the civilian administration whenever there are floods or a calamity.

"The package we have brought for Karachi is historic," Prime Minister Imran said, adding that the federal and provincial governments were both contributing to the Rs1,100 billion package.

The first problem the plan will address is of water supply and the Centre and Sindh government will each work on a part of the Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme, also called K-IV. "Our effort is to permanently solve Karachi's water problem in three years," the premier said.

He said the second problem is of encroachments on nullahs on which the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has already started work.

"The people who will be displaced [during the anti-encroachment drive] are the poorest so the Sindh government has taken responsibility for resettling them; federal government will obviously remove encroachments," he added.

The third and fourth issues that the plan will focus on are concern the city's sewerage system and solid waste disposal. "We will make a proper system," Prime Minister Imran said.

"There is also the problem of transport. We will also complete the KCR (Karachi Circular Railway) in this package. Then roads — BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) and other lines. We have decided to completely solve the issue of transportation and roads," he told the presser.

PM arrives in Karachi
Prime Minister Imran arrived in Karachi earlier today for a day-long visit to announce the financial package for the implementation of a transformation plan meant to address the city's issues and developmental requirements, according to Radio Pakistan.

The premier is accompanied by Information Minister Shibli Faraz and MNA Amir Mahmood Kayani.

During his visit, the premier met Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Shah. He was also expected to meet members of the provincial assembly as well as businessmen, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

He was also briefed about the recent situation in Karachi after the rains.




The prime minister chaired a meeting of the "Karachi committee" upon his arrival which was attended by federal ministers Asad Umar, Shibli Faraz, Syed Ali Zaidi, Aminul Haq, the Sindh governor, the Sindh chief minister and others.




In a tweet a day earlier, PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan said the Karachi Transformation Plan was aimed at addressing the provincial capital's long-standing problems such as "choked drainage and sewerage systems, encroachments, poor waste disposal, water supply and transport".




Meanwhile, the information minister said the prime minster is determined to "restore Karachi's identity as a true industrial hub" of the country and the backbone of its economy.

"The people of the city cannot be left at the mercy of the Sindh government which has destroyed Karachi over the past 12 years," Faraz said in a tweet hours before the premier's arrival.




Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar added that the premier will announce the "biggest development package" in the country's history for any city during his visit.

"This historic work will be carried out by the federal and provincial governments. Politics will not stand in the way of development and the people's welfare. Similar work will also be carried out in other parts of Sindh."




On August 27, the premier had said his government would "not abandon" the city's people "in their time of crisis".

PM Imran had made the statement after a record-breaking monsoon spell wreaked havoc in the city, causing waterlogging and disrupting power in several areas for multiple days, in addition to claiming at least 20 lives.

The premier had said that the federal government was "fully cognisant" of the devastation brought about by the rainfall.

"We will be announcing a plan for a permanent solution to the problems caused by floods by cleaning of nullahs, fixing of the sewage system and resolving the huge challenge of water supply to the people of Karachi," he had announced in a series of tweets.

Karachi Transformation Plan reviewed
PM Imran had reviewed the Karachi Transformation Plan on Thursday, officials said.

According to the Prime Minister Office, PM Imran said the biggest problems in Karachi's civic matters was a lack of transfer of administrative powers to the gross-root level.

“It is the need of the hour to shift control on water supply schemes, sewerage treatment and disposal, solid waste management and the building control authority from the provincial government to the city administrator or local government to address these problems in Karachi,” the prime was quoted as saying.

Unfortunately, nobody had thought about the problems being faced by the people of Karachi in the past, he said.

The prime minister added that recent torrential rains in Karachi had not only exposed the pathetic administrative system but also created a number of problems for the people of the city.


mikkix

mikkix

May 7, 2010
Smoke said:
Ok PPP, the ball is in your court, let's see what you do with the funds.
Federal government will only release 20% percent of the budget and will claim they release all. Remaining 80% will goes to establishment and bearucacy pocket. Sindh government will release 5% of the budget and remainig 15% will goes to zardari pocket. 5% of the budget money will goes to FWO pocket by doing 3% of the work. And rest the politics of loot killing and plunder will continue.
 
Cent4

Cent4

Jul 6, 2009
mikkix said:
Federal government will only release 20% percent of the budget and will claim they release all. Remaining 80% will goes to establishment and bearucacy pocket. Sindh government will release 5% of the budget and remainig 15% will goes to zardari pocket. 5% of the budget money will goes to FWO pocket by doing 3% of the work. And rest the politics of loot killing and plunder will continue.
Your maths is not adding up.
 
Syed1.

Syed1.

Dec 7, 2016
Will refrain from saying a lot because if you speak in Karachi's defense certain moderators dislike it and ban you.

Anyways if PPP is involved in the plan in any way then this plan is destined to fail. Good try IK but not everyone is sincere and good heart like you. PPP wants destruction of Karachi and Urdu speakers.
 
Kabira

Kabira

Jul 12, 2014
Another package without much details. What will be share of Sindh and federal? We all know what happened in the past when Sindh gov refused to put funds in half completed projects. Federal government is bankrupt anyway.

Here is the solution, get Karachi share from NFC directly without giving it to Sindh first.
 
