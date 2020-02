I sometimes laugh at us Pakistanis:



1 - We hope that GCC from where we get most of our remittances goes down. We always pray that middle east goes back to stone age so that we may show attitude to Arabs.

2 - We force our governments to show middle finger to friends when they ask our help, but expect those same friends to bail us out.

3 - Our debt is more than three quarters of the entire GDP, and there's no other way to return the loan except take more loans from IMF and reschedule the old ones, but we also swear at IMF to put tough conditions with the loans.

4 - When government wants to pay back using the gold from Reko Diq, we swear at government why it is not saving the gold for ourselves (as if we have all the other means available to return the loan).

5 - When government asks to pay taxes, we go on strike to register our contempt towards the economic policies and call them IMF tricks.

6 - When government wants to put a good administrator to correct the coarse of loss making assets, our courts remove those administrators.. When government wants to sell those assets, courts again stop it from selling them.

