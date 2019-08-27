/ Register

  • Tuesday, August 27, 2019

PM IK considering a complete closure of Air Space to India, ban on use of Pakistan Land routes

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by The Eagle, Aug 27, 2019 at 7:05 PM.

    Good decision... Now this our IK which we voted... Put pressure on this MF modi.. If WAR is only option then get ready.. We are all ready to sacrifice for the sack of our kashmiri brothers & sisters
     
    Conclusion:

    PM was informed about Modi utilizing Pakistan Airspace for travel, which seems to be not in his information; hence made a decision to completely close Pakistan Airspace for India as well as ban on use of Pakistan Land Routes for Indian trade. Air & land routes are now going to be totally blocked for India. Decision has been made already however, legal process & obligations will be followed for official announcement very soon.
     
    That means a loss of around a billion dollar annualy..
     
    For India or Pakistan?
     
    Diplomatic ties should be immediately cut.Hit them hard where they feel bad'
     
    Now where are ganjaa supporters??? Tell us about your next wish list..
     
    Always after thoughts, reactive not pro active. They are still considering! Wake me up when they actually have closed the damn thing.

    To begin with, which Einstein in his wisdom opened the airspace last month?
     
    Obviously Hindoos ! media has already started crying loool- Place hindos on blacklist and kick their diplomats from Pakistan
     
    Hmmm.,.. the last time it was not Air India near to close her total operations beside huge losses for India as compare to Pakistan based upon size/economy.
     
    Good if true

    Ban only for indian reg aircrafts and indian airlines .
     
    Loss of revenue for pak and increase in cost of travel for international airlines
     
    Sir, the same thing goes to PA if India will close their airspace for PA.if I am not wrong. however, Indian losses might be a little bit high.
    Pakistan suffered Rs8.5 billion loss due to airspace closure: Aviation Minister
    https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/5...ss-due-to-air-space-closure-aviation-minister
     
    Great decision. We must make decisions and take actions that demonstrate our will, strength, commitment to our honor and enhance our own self image in our eyes and the rest of the world.

    That we are a strong nation capable of taking honorable actions even when those action cost us.
     
