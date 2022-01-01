What's new

PM IK approves construction of Cricket Stadium in Islamabad - PTV News .

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
2,168
5
5,936
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1477200792448864256


PM approves construction of Cricket Stadium in Islamabad

January 01, 2022



Prime Minister Imran Khan has accorded approval to the construction of Cricket Stadium in Islamabad.
Talking to Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Rameez Raja, who called him in Lahore, the Prime Minister directed to utilize all resources for early completion of the stadium.
The Chairman PCB assured the Prime Minister of completing the construction of Cricket Stadium in Islamabad by 2025.
During the meeting, views were exchanged on the upcoming Pakistan Super League season as well as overall cricket structure in the country.



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1477132677841096705




http://instagr.am/p/CYLaWPFJ9rx/
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom