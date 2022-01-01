PM IK approves construction of Cricket Stadium in Islamabad - PTV News .

Pakistan Ka Beta
PM approves construction of Cricket Stadium in Islamabad
January 01, 2022
Prime Minister Imran Khan has accorded approval to the construction of Cricket Stadium in Islamabad.
Talking to Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Rameez Raja, who called him in Lahore, the Prime Minister directed to utilize all resources for early completion of the stadium.
The Chairman PCB assured the Prime Minister of completing the construction of Cricket Stadium in Islamabad by 2025.
During the meeting, views were exchanged on the upcoming Pakistan Super League season as well as overall cricket structure in the country.
