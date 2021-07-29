PM IK answers Afghan journalists.

A very to the point interview, and crisp diplomatic answers.To sum it up Pakistan has done all it can to bring Afghan Taliban to the negotiation settlement, and the major facilitator to Afghan peace process.Will not act militarilarily against Afghan Taliban.Afghan ambassador daughter was a drama (evidence is contradicting her words and she left without answering questions).Pakistan will not give its bases to US, which it can not achieve from within Afghanistan how can it do from Pakistan.Peace in Afghanistan is in favour of Pakistan, and it vital for tradelinks with central asian countries which is a part of Pakistan economic plan.Pakistan is not and should not be held responsible for Afghan refugees actions. Pakistan can not tell who is symphatetic with Taliban 3 million of them reside in Pakistan. 25k cross border both in and out daily. There is no point for Taliban to take refuge in Pakistan as 50% of Afghanistan is in their control.There is no divide and Afghan policy is the state policy which he has been saying for a long time. There is no military solution and peace talks is the only way forward.Will not act against families of Afghan Taliban if they reside here (against human rights) .Question regarding Afghan Taliban atrocities (a typical propaganda which they do).I am not their spokesperson. Ask them not us.I tried to summarize the points i could gather/remember from the video.