PM held a telephonic conversation with the Palestinian President - MoFA Pakistan .

You know what would be a solid step Pakistan Sending Zarvan ,Zahid Hamid and another 1000 Keyboard Warriors to Palestine.

1 That will create Pakistan a base in land and use them as QRF and if any thing happens to our beloved warriors Pakistan can use that as excuse to escalate.



Can Understand Pakistan has limited resources but instead of sending those to Afghanistan Pakistan should try sending those in Palestine it will help them alot and improve Pakistani Image in muslim Ummah.

if nothing good comes out atleast they wont take and run bad mouth against Pakistan on TV and twitter