PM Hasina urges Iranian president Raisi to ensure equal opportunity for women​

UNBPublished: 17 Apr 2023, 12: 45Iranian president Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi phoned prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday afternoon.UNBPrime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday urged the Iranian president Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi to take efforts to ensure that Iranian women could live with dignity and honour with equal opportunity for education and work with their male counterparts.She made this call when the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran phoned her on Monday afternoon.After exchanging pleasantries, both leaders shared views on the issues of bilateral, regional and international interests, said a press release issued by the PMO.Hasina cited that Bangladesh abstained from voting for UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) resolution to remove Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women.During the 22-minute tele-conference, she recalled that Bangladesh and Iran, being the members of OIC and D-8, have often been supportive to each other on many occasions.The PM reiterated Bangladesh’s readiness to extend support to Iran in multilateral platforms, especially in the UN.In this context, she cited Bangladesh's vote against the resolution placed by Canada at the Human Rights CouncilHasina thanked president Raisi for the telephone call and appreciated that the new administration of Iran has been reaching out to Bangladesh to expand and consolidate bilateral ties.She said that the bilateral trade volume between the two countries was far below the true potential and both sides should take further engagements to enhance trade and business between the two countries.Emphasising the need for forming a Joint Business Commission (JBC) between the chamber bodies of the two countries, the Bangladesh premier underlined the need for regular Joint Economic Commission (JEC) meetings.The premier informed that Bangladesh was working towards convening the 6th meeting in Tehran sometime this year. In this regard, she hoped that the platform of the Joint Economic Commission would facilitate both sides to explore ways of overcoming the trade barriers, existing international sanctions, and restrictions in bank transactions.Hasina highlighted that with its growing manufacturing strength, Bangladesh could be a source of quality imports at a competitive price.She added that Bangladesh has been exporting world-class garment and textile products, porcelain, pharmaceuticals, frozen fish and seafood, leather goods, jute yarn, IT, light engineering, small and medium size ships, agro products, and more to Western markets, including Europe, the USA, and other destinations.She also expressed Bangladesh’s willingness and ability to export those products to Iran as well.Hasina congratulated Iran for the restoration of diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia.She appreciated that this was a classic example of a successful diplomatic maneuver that would lead to greater regional stability in the Gulf and beyond.The Bangladesh PM condemned Israel’s recent acts of aggression, desecration of the al-Aqsa Mosque, and the raid on Palestinian worshippers.She informed that her government has consistently condemned such illegal acts by Israeli forces.She briefed President Raisi about the humanitarian treatment extended to the Rohingya refugees for more than five years despite the declining financial support from the international community.She urged Iran to support Bangladesh’s cause in international platforms, including OIC, as Rohingya repatriation should be a priority for the Muslim community.Hasina wished the president and the brotherly people of Iran a blessed and peaceful Ramadan and a belated Happy Nawroz.She also thanked him for his warm greetings on Bangladesh’s Independence Day.The PM recalled her visits to Iran in 1997 to attend the 8th OIC Summit and August 2012 to attend the 16th NAM Summit in Tehran. She also stated that bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Iran were premised on strong commonalities which emanated from shared history, faith, and culture.The Bangladesh prime minister invited the Iranian President to visit Bangladesh at his convenience. She wished him and the brotherly people of Iran a happy Eid-ul-Fitr in advance.