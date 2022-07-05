PM Hasina urges all to be cautious in using power, grow more food

PM urges all to be cautious in using power, grow more food In view of the global trend of price spiral, power scarcity and looming food crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called upon all to be cautious in using electricity, make savings and grow more foods to ward off the situation. "We have...

05 July, 2022, 02:00 pm"We have to be cautious from the very beginning. If we move ahead carefully, InshaAllah we will have no problem. This is my belief," she said, addressing the 47th founding anniversary celebration of the President Guard Regiment (PGR) at its headquarters in Dhaka cantonment, joining the programme virtually from her official Ganobhaban residence.The Prime Minister said the price inflation is taking place globally even in the developed countries like America, England, Great Britain and are now they are facing acute power crisis because of continued price hike of the electricity producing elements such as gas, diesel and LNG while the coal is not available mainly for the ongoing pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war.She added that the world is also currently facing transportation problems as ships are not being operated regularly due to the war."But, the problem which is being created is not only a problem of ours but of the entire world. The Coronavirus and Russia-Ukraine war have pushed up the prices of oil across the globe and many countries are now facing power crisis. Besides, each country is now facing scarcity of everything," she said.The Prime Minister said she is thinking of