With the advent of speedy planes, internet and i-phones, I can see many and many associations of world leaders. Are all these for fruitful discussions on the issues in its proper perspectives? Or could these be the platform to get together and talk for the sake of talking.As @Bilal9 pointed out, Pakistan is not in this group, but Iran, not an Indian Ocean country, is. Perhaps, Pakistan did not show interest. However, both Iran and Pakistan are Arabian Sea countries. i wish a successful completion of this IORA Jakarta meeting.