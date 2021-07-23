PM Hasina sends Haribhanga mangoes to Pakistan PM

Sheikh Hasina and Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today sent special Bangladeshi Haribhanga mangoes to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha as a gesture of goodwill.

The mangoes, 1000kgs, were handed over by Bangladesh High Commission to the Pakistan Prime Minister's Protocol at his office.



"The mangoes have been received by the highest recipient with much appreciation. It has also been expressed that the goodwill gesture of the Hon'ble Prime Minister of Bangladesh will remain symbolic in the relationship between the two South Asian nations," said a statement of the Bangladesh High Commission in Pakistan.



Prime Minister Hasina has sent mangoes to the South Asian leaderships of India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal and now to Pakistan.



She also sent mangoes to the Middle Eastern countries of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait.

