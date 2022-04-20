PM Hasina questions demands for her ouster despite massive development works Parties opposing government want to deprive people of the services, says the premier

Parties opposing government want to deprive people of the services, says the premierPrime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaks at the opening program of golden jubilee founding anniversary of Bangladesh Krishak League, virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban Wednesday, April 20, 2022UNBApril 20, 2022 6:37 PMPrime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said a group of political parties joined hands with the BNP-Jamaat alliance to try to unseat her government and return the country to an era of darkness.“Mr Manna, Dr Kamal Hossain, Communist Party, left-leaning parties are now tagged with the BNP-Jamaat alliance for forging movement to oust the Awami League government,” she said.Sheikh Hasina, also the president of the ruling party Awami League, was speaking at the opening of a weeklong program marking the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh Krishak League, an associate body of the party.The program was held at Krishibid Institution while the prime minister joined it virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.“What is their motive to oust the government?”, she asked. “(It is just) to deprive the people of all the facilities that are being given by the government,” she said.The premier said that there are some political leaders in the country who never remain beside the people during any crisis, but are busy talking about the movement for ousting the Awami League government.“What is the fault of Awami League government? Why do they want to oust it?” she wondered.Sheikh Hasina said people voted Awami League to power in 2008 national polls in support of the party’s election manifesto.“In that manifesto, we had declared Vision 2021. I am expressing my gratitude towards the people of the country for electing us repeatedly,” she said.