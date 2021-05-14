PM Hasina invites Assam to reap benefits from Bangladesh's growth trajectory

PM invites Assam to reap benefits from Bangladesh's growth trajectory Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has invited the Indian state of Assam to reap benefits from Bangladesh's growth trajectory in view of the warmth, depth and diversity of Bangladesh-India relationship.

Published on 09:39 PM, May 14, 2021Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Photo: CollectedStar Digital ReportShe congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma, the new Chief Minister of Assam, and wished him success in leading his pluralistic state, tweeted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.Himanta Biswa Sarma succeeded Sarbananda Sonowal as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam.The BJP won a second straight term in the recently concluded assembly polls in the state.The party won 60 seats in the 126-member Assam assembly while its alliance partners AGP got nine seats and UPPL six seats.Sarma, who switched to BJP from the Congress six years ago, is credited as the architect who brought the northeast states within the party's grasp. He also handled the health portfolio in the Sarbananda Sonowal government, reports NDTV.Himanta Biswa Sarma had quit the Congress government of Tarun Gogoi in 2015. He then promptly joined the BJP, becoming its key strategist for the northeast.