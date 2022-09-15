PM Hasina inaugurates BSMMU Super Specialized Hospital​

It will offer certain medical services that are not available at most general hospitals of BangladeshTribune DeskSeptember 14, 2022 11:39 AMPrime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated BSMMU Super Specialized Hospital, the first of its kind in Bangladesh.The prime minister opened the hospital in Dhaka via videoconferencing from Ganabhaban on Wednesday.Sheikh Hasina said that on July 31, 1997, through a gazette notification of the health ministry, the government announced the decision to turn the Institute of Postgraduate Medical Research (IPGMR) into Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, adding that her government was the first to establish a medical university in the country.The Awami League government has been working tirelessly to bring healthcare to the people's doorsteps, she said.She said the government formulated a public health policy and was implementing it.Sheikh Hasina said her government had appointed 18,000 doctors and recruited 20,000 nurses in the last 13 and a half years.She added that doctors and nurses were reluctant to live outside the capital for work. "Everyone wants to live in Dhaka."The prime minister asked healthcare professionals to devote themselves to the treatment of the common and poor people. “Doctors should stay in villages. They should be good with patients. If you perform your duties properly, the common people will get medical care easily," she added.According to the BSMMU VC Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed, one of the main reasons the hospital has been labelled as super specialized is that it will offer certain medical services that are not available at most general hospitals of the country, such as bone marrow and gene transplants.Nano technology-based medical services and robot-assisted surgery would also be introduced at the super specialized hospital in the near future, he told Dhaka Tribune in August.Not only will the new hospital provide these rare medical facilities, but it will also be optimized for the convenience of patients.“Radio scans, CT scans and MRI facilities will be provided from one centre at this hospital. In comparison, one has to travel almost a mile to avail oneself of all these facilities at Dhaka Medical College Hospital,” Dr Sharfuddin said.A state-of-the-art Hospital Information System (HIS) will include a Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) and Order Communication System for the management of patients, allowing for advanced electronic medical reports and integrated appointment management through an app.“At present, most critical patients of our country go to India, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, or Europe as these countries have a reputation for high-quality treatment facilities. The super specialized hospital will provide international standard facilities to these patients right here at home,” the BSMMU VC added.“Around 700,000 Bangladeshi people go abroad for medical care each year and spend $3.5 billion,” said public health expert Dr Tarek Hossain, who has worked with Unicef and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).“Bangladeshi medical tourists go to India in the largest numbers – an estimated 425,000 patients each year. According to Bangladesh Bank, Bangladeshis abroad spent $2.2 million in the 2018-19 fiscal year, $1.6 million in FY2019-20 and $1.6 million in FY2020-21,” added Dr Tarek.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid the foundation stone of the hospital at BSMMU on September 13, 2018.