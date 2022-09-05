What's new

PM Hasina greets new UK Tory leader Lizz Truss

B

Black_cats

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
8,584
-6
13,179
PM Hasina greets new UK Tory leader Lizz Truss

BANGLADESH

BSS
05 September, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2022, 07:14 pm

1662389330385.jpeg


Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today, on behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh, extended her heartiest congratulation to the newly elected Tory leader Elizabeth Truss, who will immediately succeed the Office of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

In a felicitation message, the premier said "Your appointment is a testimony to trust and confidence of the British people in your leadership to take your country to newer heights of progress and prosperity."

Reiterating that Bangladesh and the United Kingdom enjoy historic relations deeply rooted in shared values of democracy, secularism, and tolerance, Sheikh Hasina expressed great satisfaction that "the robust cooperation in trade, investment, and sustainable development grew from strength to strength over time".

She recalled with great admiration, saying "On top of everything, the more vibrant Bangladesh-British Diaspora in the UK serves as the common treasure for developing the two countries."

Mentioning that 2022 is the most significant year as the two Commonwealth Nations celebrate 50 years of friendship, Prime Minister said that she looks forward to working closely with Elizabeth Truss, MP, to further strengthen long-standing political, economic, and strategic partnerships.

She wished Elizabeth Truss, MP, the best of health, happiness, and success in this high responsibility and peace, progress, and prosperity for the people of the United Kingdom.

www.tbsnews.net

PM Hasina greets new UK Tory leader Lizz Truss

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today, on behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh, extended her heartiest congratulation to the newly elected Tory leader Elizabeth Truss, who will immediately succeed the Office of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern...
www.tbsnews.net www.tbsnews.net
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
Bangladeshi investors can set up fertiliser factories in Uzbekistan: PM Hasina
2 3
Replies
36
Views
2K
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
PM Hasina’s mango diplomacy: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif gets 1 metric tonne Amrapali
2 3 4
Replies
49
Views
1K
Kedikesenfare2
K
B
PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina to inaugurate Maitree Power Project in Bangladesh
2
Replies
21
Views
755
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina set to arrive in Delhi on September 5; trade and defence ties on talks table
Replies
1
Views
400
bluesky
B
B
Hasina greets Macron on being re-elected as French president
Replies
2
Views
360
Destranator
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom