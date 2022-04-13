PM Hasina congratulates Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif on being elected

F-6 enthusiast said: The truth is ,

PM Hasina could have taught IK a thing or two about holding on to power.



There is actual evidence of Pakistani Elite (Establishment + PPP + PMLN) selling out their own country for a few dollars , if that is not proof of subservience , i don't know what is. The evidence is here for all to see.



all this talk about BD SLAVVV , BD this , BD that etc now reality has caught up with them. Click to expand...

Fact of the matter is that they're a failed state propped up by superpowers as a useful lackey in the region, first it was the US (who makes a return into the story now) and then it was China.All this BS about their resilience etc is just feel good BS, the magic all happens thousands of miles away where superpowers use them as pawns and they term this "Geographical and Geopolitical significance" and flaunt this classification with great pride but fail to get to the crux of the matter; They're but a pawn, to be used and abused.But they're happy to be stay high on nationalism cola, keeping the blues away by banging on about India, when that country has the makings of a middlepower.Whole existence revolves around trying to match India and failing miserably and they come here to lecture other states who had to start from scratch with no handouts from external partners.And they had managed to keep this false sense of self importance up for a very long time, 70+ years in fact but in one fell swoop it all came crashing down.Reality hits the ignorant the hardest.I won't lie though, I'm enjoying the unbecoming as it unfolds, needed something to spice up my slow ramadan days.Oh and for all her faults, Hasina is a great leader, the numbers speak for themselves, these sorry fellows would be hard pressed to find someone like her.