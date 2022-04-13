What's new

PM Hasina congratulates Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif on being elected

Status
Not open for further replies.
AmiEktaKharapChele

AmiEktaKharapChele

FULL MEMBER
Feb 4, 2022
144
0
300
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Germany
1649861984216.png

Pictured : Sheikh Hasina and Shehbaz Sharif


Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan.

In a message of felicitations, Bangladesh's Prime Minister stressed that the entire region must work together to overcome the challenges for its common benefits, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Pakistan's parliament on Monday elected opposition lawmaker Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as the new prime minister, following a week of political turmoil that led to the ouster of Premier Imran Khan, according to AP.

Sharif, the brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, won with 174 votes after more than 100 lawmakers from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or Pakistan Justice Party, resigned and walked out of the National Assembly in protest.



Source
 
U

UKBengali

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2011
18,497
7
22,942
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
Just the usual diplomatic niceties.

Unfortunately there is never any stable government in Pakistan for BD to do business with.

Watch and observe.
 
F-6 enthusiast

F-6 enthusiast

FULL MEMBER
Feb 27, 2021
1,280
0
2,355
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
F-6 enthusiast

F-6 enthusiast

FULL MEMBER
Feb 27, 2021
1,280
0
2,355
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
AmiEktaKharapChele said:
KO xD
Click to expand...

The truth is ,
PM Hasina could have taught IK a thing or two about holding on to power.

There is actual evidence of Pakistani Elite (Establishment + PPP + PMLN) selling out their own country for a few dollars , if that is not proof of subservience , i don't know what is. The evidence is here for all to see.

all this talk about BD SLAVVV , BD this , BD that etc now reality has caught up with them.
 

Attachments

  • 1649865894613.png
    1649865894613.png
    269.9 KB · Views: 3
AmiEktaKharapChele

AmiEktaKharapChele

FULL MEMBER
Feb 4, 2022
144
0
300
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Germany
F-6 enthusiast said:
The truth is ,
PM Hasina could have taught IK a thing or two about holding on to power.

There is actual evidence of Pakistani Elite (Establishment + PPP + PMLN) selling out their own country for a few dollars , if that is not proof of subservience , i don't know what is. The evidence is here for all to see.

all this talk about BD SLAVVV , BD this , BD that etc now reality has caught up with them.
Click to expand...


Fact of the matter is that they're a failed state propped up by superpowers as a useful lackey in the region, first it was the US (who makes a return into the story now) and then it was China.

All this BS about their resilience etc is just feel good BS, the magic all happens thousands of miles away where superpowers use them as pawns and they term this "Geographical and Geopolitical significance" and flaunt this classification with great pride but fail to get to the crux of the matter; They're but a pawn, to be used and abused.

But they're happy to be stay high on nationalism cola, keeping the blues away by banging on about India, when that country has the makings of a middlepower.


Whole existence revolves around trying to match India and failing miserably and they come here to lecture other states who had to start from scratch with no handouts from external partners.


And they had managed to keep this false sense of self importance up for a very long time, 70+ years in fact but in one fell swoop it all came crashing down.



Reality hits the ignorant the hardest.


I won't lie though, I'm enjoying the unbecoming as it unfolds, needed something to spice up my slow ramadan days.




Oh and for all her faults, Hasina is a great leader, the numbers speak for themselves, these sorry fellows would be hard pressed to find someone like her.
 
Last edited:
AmiEktaKharapChele

AmiEktaKharapChele

FULL MEMBER
Feb 4, 2022
144
0
300
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Germany
IceCold said:
At least we are fighting it unlike some.
Click to expand...


Twiddling your thumbs isn't fighting despite what you tell yourself to sleep better.


The elected government has already been deposed (Which wouldn't have happened, If you lot had tried to resist this clear act of foreign interference).

Best you crawl back into your decrepit cave and stay there, away from flamebaiting this subforum with your nonsensical BS that reeks of delusions of grandeur,... wouldn't want to bring anymore embarrassment to oneself.
 
F-6 enthusiast

F-6 enthusiast

FULL MEMBER
Feb 27, 2021
1,280
0
2,355
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
AmiEktaKharapChele said:
come here to lecture other states
Click to expand...
but they acting all high and mighty all these years by saying they had independent foreign policy.

All these years of calling us slaves,
undie stitchers (its honest work to be fair)
fish eaters
Adha iman,
some even going as far to takfir !

Vindicated !

looks like el-jevap couldn't protect IK @Hakikat ve Hikmet , pathetic

Modi, Erdogan congratulate Shehbaz for assuming charge of prime minister

Shehbaz – the second Sharif to become prime minister The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published April 12, 2022 - Updated about 5 hours ago ISLAMABAD: PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif became the 24th prime minister of the country after taking oath of the office at the presidency on Monday. As...
defence.pk
PTV ertugul will lose a lot of viewers


AmiEktaKharapChele said:
They're but a pawn, to be used and abused.
Click to expand...
BD should keep an eye Tareque Chora , he has the makings of a Nawaz Sharif. wise men learn from other's mistakes.
 
IceCold

IceCold

PDF VETERAN
May 1, 2007
17,507
8
21,604
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
AmiEktaKharapChele said:
Twiddling your thumbs isn't fighting despite what you tell yourself to sleep better.


The elected government has already been deposed (Which wouldn't have happened, If you lot had tried to resist this clear act of foreign interference), best you crawl back into your decrepit crave, wouldn't want to bring anymore embarrassment to oneself.
Click to expand...
In case you were living under a rock go figure out what has happened in the past few days in Pakistan. The disposal came with foreign intervention, and we are already aware of that and rejected that, there is a reason

Imported Hakumat Na Manzoor

is trending over 6 million and Pakistanis from all walks of life who came out in support of the government of Prime Minister IK is not just twiddling our thumbs, but a BD scum living under Hasina who believes this is a democracy while India continues to dominate and manipulate your policy with Hasnia taking every nod from Delhi, believes otherwise. You lot are the last one on the planet to talk about others. So follow your own advice and crawl back to whatever slum you popped up from, simply put get lost!
 
U

UKBengali

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2011
18,497
7
22,942
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
IceCold said:
At least we are fighting it unlike some.
Click to expand...



Fight what?

6% a year average GDP per capita growth per year since AL government came into power. Pakistanis were jumping up and down when Musharraf delivered these numbers for 2-3 years in the 2000s.

Massive infrastructure projects completed and more to come.

Debt to gdp ratio by far the lowest in the region.

Economy predicted to be the fastest growing large developing economy till 2035 by all major economic forecasters.

Better get your own house in order instead of worrying about others.
 
Status
Not open for further replies.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

Xestan
  • Article
After Erdogan, Putin congratulates Shehbaz on his election as PM
Replies
10
Views
255
Dalit
Dalit
B
Bangladesh sees Pakistan situation as internal matter
2
Replies
23
Views
538
Atlas
Atlas
P
Modi, Erdogan congratulate Shehbaz for assuming charge of prime minister
Replies
9
Views
213
Finer
Finer
beijingwalker
New PM Shehbaz Sharif To Visit China, Saudi Arabia To Strengthen Pakistan's Bilateral Ties
Replies
5
Views
147
imranyounus
imranyounus
B
Ziaur Rahman’s 'Peyare Pakistan' tune still played by BNP: Bangladesh PM Hasina
2
Replies
16
Views
535
Bilal9
Bilal9

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom