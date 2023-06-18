PM Hasina: Bangladesh will not give in to any external pressure​

Bangladesh has always overcome whatever obstacles it has faced, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina saysUNBPublished: June 18, 2023 4:34 AM | Last updated: June 18, 2023 4:34 AMPrime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said Bangladesh will not yield to any external pressure as it is an independent and sovereign country."We will not give in to interferences of anyone. It is our decision," the prime minister said while addressing a special gathering arranged at her office, marking the 37th founding anniversary of the Special Security Force (SSF), on Sunday."We are an independent nation. We got our country through a war," she said.Noting that Bangladesh is following the policy "friendship to all, malice towards none," framed by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, she said her government has been working accordingly to maintain friendships with essential ones and doing whatever is necessary for the development of the country.Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh is progressing and will go further defying many obstacles and conspiracies.Bangladesh has faced obstacles and conspiracies time and again, she said, adding that it has successfully overcome these."Still many obstacles and conspiracies persist. The reason for that is when a country makes rapid progress, many may not tolerate it. So they start making various types of trouble”, said the prime minister."There is nothing to be unnerved about with these (disturbances)," she said, asking all the people of the country to move with self-confidence and self-esteem, keeping heads high as an independent and victorious nation on the world stage.At the outset of the event, SSF Director General Maj Gen Md Majibur Rahman delivered the welcome speech.A video documentary on the SSF and its activities was screened.PM's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah was present.At the function, the prime minister unveiled the cover of a book titled “Durnitir Biruddye Bangabandhur Ukti,” a selection of 75 quotes of Bangabandhu compiled and edited by the SSF chief.On June 15, 1986, the Presidential Security Force (PSF) was formed, which was later renamed as Special Security Force (SSF) in 1991 following the restoration of the parliamentary government system in the country.The force was originally intended to provide physical security both to the president wherever he/she may be and to VIPs, including any head of state or government or any person declared a VIP by the government. Since the restoration of the parliamentary system, its primary function has been to protect the president, the prime minister and other VIPs.