PM Hasina: Bangladesh-Pakistan ties have immense potential

Dhaka committed to peaceful and cooperative relations with neighbours, including Islamabad, she says in a letter to Pakistani PM on Pakistan DayThe existing bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan have immense potentials to deepen and diversify in future,, she stated the commitment of Dhaka towards peaceful and cooperative relations with Islamabad and other neighbours."On behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh and my behalf, I would like to extend to you, and through you, to the government and the people of Pakistan, our heartiest greetings on the occasion of Pakistan Day," reads the letter."Bangladesh is committed to peaceful and cooperative relations with its neighbouring countries, including Pakistan," it says."I believe there are immense potentials for our existing relations to be further deepened and diversified in the coming years," continues the letter."Both of our peoples could benefit from the shared journey towards development and peace," it says.