What's new

PM Hasina: Bangladesh-Pakistan ties have immense potential

Atlas

Atlas

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2018
3,801
3
3,963
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
PM Hasina: Bangladesh-Pakistan ties have immense potential


Dhaka committed to peaceful and cooperative relations with neighbours, including Islamabad, she says in a letter to Pakistani PM on Pakistan Day
The existing bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan have immense potentials to deepen and diversify in future, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Tuesday.

In a letter of felicitation to her Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan on the occasion of Pakistan Day, she stated the commitment of Dhaka towards peaceful and cooperative relations with Islamabad and other neighbours.
"On behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh and my behalf, I would like to extend to you, and through you, to the government and the people of Pakistan, our heartiest greetings on the occasion of Pakistan Day," reads the letter.
"Bangladesh is committed to peaceful and cooperative relations with its neighbouring countries, including Pakistan," it says.


"I believe there are immense potentials for our existing relations to be further deepened and diversified in the coming years," continues the letter.

"Both of our peoples could benefit from the shared journey towards development and peace," it says.

"I wish you good health and happiness, and the continued progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Pakistan," it adds.

Source - https://www.dhakatribune.com/bangla...akistan-ties-have-immense-potential-to-deepen
 
Last edited:
jupiter2007

jupiter2007

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 19, 2007
4,327
-1
3,099
Atlas said:
PM Hasina: Bangladesh-Pakistan ties have immense potential


Dhaka committed to peaceful and cooperative relations with neighbours, including Islamabad, she says in a letter to Pakistani PM on Pakistan Day
The existing bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan have immense potentials to deepen and diversify in future, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Tuesday.

In a letter of felicitation to her Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan on the occasion of Pakistan Day, she stated the commitment of Dhaka towards peaceful and cooperative relations with Islamabad and other neighbours.
"On behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh and my behalf, I would like to extend to you, and through you, to the government and the people of Pakistan, our heartiest greetings on the occasion of Pakistan Day," reads the letter.
"Bangladesh is committed to peaceful and cooperative relations with its neighbouring countries, including Pakistan," it says.


"I believe there are immense potentials for our existing relations to be further deepened and diversified in the coming years," continues the letter.

"Both of our peoples could benefit from the shared journey towards development and peace," it says.

"I wish you good health and happiness, and the continued progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Pakistan," it adds.

Source - https://www.dhakatribune.com/bangla...akistan-ties-have-immense-potential-to-deepen
Click to expand...
What has changed recently that both Modi and Hasina are writing letter to Imran Khan?
 
K

KaiserX

FULL MEMBER
Apr 6, 2019
1,064
0
1,754
Country
United States
Location
United States
Yeah we are willing to make all the peace in the world esp with our bangladeshi brethren but peace is not possible as long as the dictator Hasina is at the helm. Only when she resigns or is taken out.
 
F-6 enthusiast

F-6 enthusiast

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 27, 2021
81
0
112
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
X-ray Papa said:
Lmao colony?, try getting your indian *** here and see what happens to you.
Click to expand...
I think the reason India agreed on talks with Pakistan is because they want to shift their focus on china (whatever that means )
heres a relevant video by a respected analyst


As for our gestures , I think its more to increase trade ties and wouldn't be surprised if this was ''encouraged'' by china.

once the teesta project is complete , India will be strategically encircled by china
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom