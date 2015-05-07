What's new

PM Hasina approves extension to Khaleda’s jail term suspension

DalalErMaNodi

DalalErMaNodi

May 12, 2020
All previous conditions will be applicable this time too

1600161068679.png


Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has approved the extension to BNP chief Khaleda Zia's jail term suspension by six months.

Confirming the matter to Prothom Alo today, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said, "The previous conditions of not participating in any political programme and not going abroad will be applicable this time too."

Earlier on September 3, the law ministry agreed to extend Khaleda Zia's parole for another six months, suspending her prison term in two cases over corruption following a request of Khaleda's family.


Former prime minister Khaleda Zia, who was convicted in two corruption cases, was temporarily released by the government in an executive order on March 25 amid the coronavirus epidemic.


She was released after her sentence was suspended for six months. The release period is ending on September 24.


Khaleda Zia, 75, is currently living in her rented house in Gulshan. She is suffering from arthritis pain, diabetes, eye problems and other old-age problems.

On February 8, 2016, Khaleda Zia was sentenced to five years in prison in a Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. She was later sentenced in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case. There are 34 more cases against her.


Source
 
