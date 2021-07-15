PM has increased petrol price by Rs 5.40 in public interest

Shehbaz Gill spokesperson and SAPM inform punblic:



PM Imran Khan decides to provide relief to the people against OGRA's recommendations regarding prices of petroleum products In view of the rising prices of petroleum products in the global market for the last several months, OGRA had proposed an increase in the price of petrol by Rs 11.40 per liter.



Contrary to OGRA's recommendations, the Prime Minister has approved a mere Rs 5.40 per liter increase in the price of petrol in the public interest. The price of diesel has been increased by Rs 2.54 per liter, kerosene by Rs 1.39 per liter and light diesel at Rs 1.27 per liter.