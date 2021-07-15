What's new

PM has increased petrol price by Rs 5.40 in public interest

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1415634278956900362

Shehbaz Gill spokesperson and SAPM inform punblic:

PM Imran Khan decides to provide relief to the people against OGRA's recommendations regarding prices of petroleum products In view of the rising prices of petroleum products in the global market for the last several months, OGRA had proposed an increase in the price of petrol by Rs 11.40 per liter.

Contrary to OGRA's recommendations, the Prime Minister has approved a mere Rs 5.40 per liter increase in the price of petrol in the public interest. The price of diesel has been increased by Rs 2.54 per liter, kerosene by Rs 1.39 per liter and light diesel at Rs 1.27 per liter.
 
Only one govt office in karachi costed the national exchequer 6 million pkr for throwing TEA PARTIES this year alone. Even a chaprasi would bring his tiffin from home.bohat he koi shoday kism k log hain yeh .

Jb prices brhy to samjh lyna ap ki gormint chorr hai
 
While in international market:

View attachment 762473
www.reuters.com

Oil slides 2% on oversupply fears after OPEC wrangles an agreement

Oil prices dropped more than 2% Wednesday after major global oil producers came to a compromise about supply and after U.S. data showed demand slacked off a bit in the most recent week.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
$73.13

Until Iran deal is finalized expect higher prices internationally

India is selling petrol at 200PKR
Jb prices brhy to samjh lyna ap ki gormint chorr hai
Ji petrol tando allayar mein ugta hy Jahangir Tareen ney kaha tha OPEC ko key increased demand ka fayida uthao
 
$73.13

Until Iran deal is finalized expect higher prices internationally

India is selling petrol at 200PKR

Ji petrol tando allayar mein ugta hy Jahangir Tareen ney kaha tha OPEC ko key increased demand ka fayida uthao
India is selling world's best quality fuel while Pakistan is selling almost obsolete quality of petrol.
 
Prime Minister has approved a mere Rs 5.40 per liter increase in the price of petrol in the public interest.
Wow! amazing, Pakistan ultimately got a caring PM after so much fuss. He increases the price for the public interest.
I have never thought that our Public is an oil-producing entity for him.
 
India is selling world's best quality fuel while Pakistan is selling almost obsolete quality of petrol.
How much is India charging as tax and duty on petroleum products compared to Pakistan?
www.moneycontrol.com

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel Price Rise Continues Unabated; Petrol Climbs To Rs 107.54 In Mumbai

Petrol, diesel prices on July 15: In Delhi, the price hike led to a litre of petrol retailing at 101.54 per litre and diesel at Rs 89.87.
www.moneycontrol.com www.moneycontrol.com

You should look at the international rate before bsing

Gasoline Prices - Countries - List

This page displays a table with actual values, consensus figures, forecasts, statistics and historical data charts for - Gasoline Prices.
tradingeconomics.com tradingeconomics.com
Cha paani da dakka lavo ena da . Gharo kha mar k nao asakday shoday jahaan dy
With levy at an all time low the government has no legroom and prices can only go up unless some interesting development takes place among OPEC countries
www.dawn.com

No change in petroleum rates as govt cuts levy

The govt has decided not to increase petroleum prices for the next 13 days.
www.dawn.com

Baki yabrian da koi jawab nahi sadey koi
Teil wi baar to aona tey rate wi una ney i laona
 
If that price increase covers the cost of oil being purchased then its fine.

If the price increase is an additional tax or something, then it's not okay.

At the end of the day, no government should be subsidising the cost of fuel. However they should try not to tax it to help reduce cost of inflation.

In the UK our fuel prices consist of the below charges. The prices have gone up since, but basicly 65% of the cost of fuel per litre is govt taxes.

1626352919599.png


What is this breakdown in Pakistan?
 
