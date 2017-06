Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced to create an artificial mangrove forest, to expand the Sundarbans, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, where a 1320 MW coal-based power plant is being built by her government.



The prime minister made the above statement at an event titled “World Environment Day, Tree Fair and Campaign for Tree Plantation” held at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) on Sunday.





She said: “We have taken all our development projects by paying special attention to the Sundarbans so it does not get affected in any way.”



“The Sundarbans is not only a heritage site for Bangladesh, it is also important for the country’s existence…it survives for the Sundarbans. To expand the Sundarbans, we have already taken an initiative to create artificial mangrove forest,” she added.



She said that she has given directives to the authorities concerned for the expansion of mangrove forests in the coastal areas of the country.





“We are working on preserving the biodiversity of the Sundarbans and have introduced smart patrolling in the forests to combat crime,” said the premier.



She also mentioned that her government has taken initiatives to create alternative employment opportunities for the local people, who are dependent on the Sundarbans for their livelihood, to put an end to “unnecessary logging”.





Hasina handed over three awards at the event: “Bangabandhu Award for Wildlife Conservation,” “National Environment Award” and “Prime Minister’s National Award for Tree Plantation.”



Environment and Forest Minister Anwar Hossain Manju, Deputy Minister Abdullah Al Islam Jakob, and Secretary Istiaque Ahmed also spoke at the event.