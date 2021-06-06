What's new

PM gets power to remove NAB chief: NAB Ordinance amended again

muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

FULL MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
1,433
-6
1,280
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1455429426158653442

Less than a month after the promulgation of the ordinance, amending the NAB laws, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government made further amendments to the ordinance as President Dr Arif Ali Alvi promulgated the National Accountability (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 on Monday through which the powers of removing the NAB chairman have been withdrawn from the Supreme Judicial Council and vested in the President.

The NAB Third Amend Ordinance would come into force at once, and the amendments would be deemed to have taken effect on and from Oct 6, 2021; therefore, NAB would hear all cases of fraud from before October 6, as per the amended ordinance, while old cases of fake accounts would continue as before.

The issuance of the NAB Ordinance on October 6 had created ambiguity in the NAB rules, after which the law ministry had formed a committee to explain the ordinance.

In the promulgated NAB’s Third amendment ordinance, the cases of fraud and deception have been given back to NAB, while Modaraba cases have also been given back to NAB.

The clause 2 (b) ordinance stated: “Provided that notwithstanding, anything contained in any provision of ordinance, all proceedings including inquiries, investigations, references, or trials commenced under this ordinance, prior to the 6th of October 2021, in relation to offence under the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010 (VII of 2010), shall be dealt in accordance with the provisions of this ordinance, which existed prior to the 6th day of the October, 2021: Provided further that in relation to any proceedings, including reference or trial covered by the first proviso above, the courts under this ordinance shall have jurisdiction to enforce the Anti-Money laundering Act 2010 (VII of 2010).

The NAB ordinance would not provide any relief to former president Asif Ali Zardari, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and all money laundering cases and proceedings will continue as before.

Under the ordinance, the power to remove NAB chairman has been withdrawn from the Supreme Judicial Council and the power to remove NAB chairman will be vested in the President.

The term of office of NAB chairman will be 4 years while the removal of the NAB chairman will have the same ground of removal a Judge of Supreme Court of Pakistan .

The NAB court has also been given the power to fix bail under the Third NAB Amendment Ordinance. The promulgated NAB Third amendment Ordinance read as, “Provided that where accused person is released on bail, the amount of surety shall be fixed in the manner just and fit by the court.” As per NAB Third Amendment ordinance, evidence should be recorded in the old way till the installation of electronic devices.

www.thenews.com.pk

NAB Ordinance amended again: PM gets power to remove NAB chief

The NAB Third Amend Ordinance would come into force at once, and the amendments would be deemed to have taken effect on and from Oct 6, 2021.
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1455442692243173380
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1455452812951891973
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
4,610
-7
4,191
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
You increasingly come off like a legitimate journalist who has a bone to pick with the gov't and you do know that you can be targetted with (PECA) Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act aka Cyber law by the way this post is not related to this thread but other threads and posts you dropped I picked up on a certain pattern
 
Mentee

Mentee

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2016
9,571
2
22,037
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
What zardari and navaz coundnt achieve I.k succeeded in turning an independent accountability agency into the regular anti corruption dept. Why just stop at that , disbandon the judiciary also and appoint someone from the executive as your chief judge.


@Norwegian your leader aint that bhola bhaala afterall.
 
muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

FULL MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
1,433
-6
1,280
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1455452812951891973
Titanium100 said:
You increasingly come off like a legitimate journalist who has a bone to pick with the gov't and you do know that you can be targetted with (PECA) Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act aka Cyber law by the way this post is not related to this thread but other threads and posts you dropped I picked up on a certain pattern
Click to expand...
Would you like to share the clause of PECA which describes that sharing a news item from national newspaper is against the law?? You better comment on the post.
Mentee said:
What zardari and navaz coundnt achieve I.k succeeded in turning an independent accountability agency into the regular anti corruption dept. Why just stop at that , disbandon the judiciary also and appoint someone from the executive as your chief judge.


@Norwegian your leader aint that bhola bhaala afterall.
Click to expand...
Next step is to control to ECP.
 
Jazzbot

Jazzbot

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 27, 2010
9,189
16
22,529
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This is a two edged sword. Yes, it will help speed up corruption cases against opposition and we'd probably be able to recover some stolen money from these goons. But power to remove NAB chairman is not good, can be easily abused in future by other parties as well.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
10,100
40
20,838
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Jazzbot said:
This is a two edged sword. Yes, it will help speed up corruption cases against opposition and we'd probably be able to recover some stolen money from these goons. But power to remove NAB chairman is not good, can be easily abused in future by other parties as well.
Click to expand...
Exactly. This move only benefits Imran Khan, not the country. NAB should be independent of the politicans.
 
muhammadhafeezmalik

muhammadhafeezmalik

FULL MEMBER
Jan 21, 2015
1,433
-6
1,280
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Jazzbot said:
This is a two edged sword. Yes, it will help speed up corruption cases against opposition and we'd probably be able to recover some stolen money from these goons. But power to remove NAB chairman is not good, can be easily abused in future by other parties as well.
Click to expand...
How it will speed up the cases??
Titanium100 said:
:lol: I am just kidding with you mann
Click to expand...
No, you were trying to harass me :azn:
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
10,100
40
20,838
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Brass Knuckles said:
Courts should also be under government independent courts have only created problems for the country
Click to expand...
What happens to the country when courts and NAB are under the control of future PM Maryam Nawaz and Future PM Bilawal Bhutto?

Independent courts were also responsible for removing Pervaiz Ashraf, Pervez Musharraf, Yusuf Gilani, Nawaz Sharif. Sure they provide problems too, but in any successful state, they are independent. Independent does not mean unaccountable as it does in Pakistan.
 
blueazure

blueazure

FULL MEMBER
May 29, 2015
1,512
0
2,132
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Titanium100 said:
You increasingly come off like a legitimate journalist who has a bone to pick with the gov't and you do know that you can be targetted with (PECA) Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act aka Cyber law by the way this post is not related to this thread but other threads and posts you dropped I picked up on a certain pattern
Click to expand...

can you please clarify how the OP's post qualifies as a crime ?

under what article of PECA 2016 , would you complain to FIA about this post ?

-------

i have reported you for harassment and threatening a fellow member who has merely shared a link from a news source
313ghazi said:
Exactly. This move only benefits Imran Khan, not the country. NAB should be independent of the politicans.
Click to expand...
IK is turning into a bhutto of 70s

a fascist dictator, arrogant and lusty of power

---------

bullying ECP - check

bullying NAB - check

bullying businesses - check

bullying opposition with cases - check

free pass to his own crooks - absolutely check
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
15,803
6
24,463
Country
Pakistan
Location
Norway
Mentee said:
What zardari and navaz coundnt achieve I.k succeeded in turning an independent accountability agency into the regular anti corruption dept. Why just stop at that , disbandon the judiciary also and appoint someone from the executive as your chief judge.
@Norwegian your leader aint that bhola bhaala afterall.
Click to expand...
Independent accountability agency? Remember during Panama Case, SC had to form JIT as NAB failed to hold then PM Nawaz Sharif accountable.
en.wikipedia.org

Panama Papers case - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
muhammadhafeezmalik said:
Next step is to control to ECP.
Click to expand...
ECP is already controlled by Darbari of your Mafroor Leader: Sikandar Raja.
Pakistan Space Agency said:
Looks like political victimisation by the PTI Government didn't produce the desired results.
Click to expand...
So why entire opposition is crying about these NAB amendments?
Jazzbot said:
But power to remove NAB chairman is not good, can be easily abused in future by other parties as well.
Click to expand...
So what? It's just an ordinance and temporary.
313ghazi said:
Exactly. This move only benefits Imran Khan, not the country. NAB should be independent of the politicans.
Click to expand...
Problem is not NAB but NAB courts. There are less than 30 NAB courts for 1200 pending NAB cases.
tribune.com.pk

SC proposes setting up of 120 NAB courts | The Express Tribune

Gives authorities one week to appoint judges to five ‘vacant’ accountability courts
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

ghazi52
A DECADE OF JUDICIAL POLITICS
Replies
0
Views
152
ghazi52
ghazi52
Xestan
Ministers, DG ANF Maj. Gen. Arif Malik spar over Rana Sanaullah case in Cabinet meeting
Replies
0
Views
399
Xestan
Xestan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom