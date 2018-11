ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Thursday formed a committee to hold talks to end the ongoing protests being staged across the country following a Supreme Court verdict acquitting Asia Bibi, a Christian woman sentenced to death over blasphemy allegations, sources said.Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired an emergency meeting of the federal cabinet today during which he accorded approval for holding talks with the protesters.The committee which will hold talks will comprise Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Minister of State for Interior Sheheryar Afridi, the sources added.Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Minister Noorul Qadri and Minister for National Food Security and Research Sahibzada Mohammad Mehboob Sultan will also be a part of the committee, the sources further said.The minister for religious affairs will meet with the protesters while the premier will overlook the dialogue process himself, they added.Religious parties are staging protests in major cities across the country following the top court’s verdict. Roads have been blocked and educational institutes have been closed due to the protests.On Wednesday, PM Imran backed the Supreme Court's decision in the Asia Bibi case and warned protesters against clashing with the state."I'm here only because a Supreme Court verdict was announced today. The way a small section reacted to it and the language that they used, I am forced to address you," PM Imran had said."The decision of the judges is according to the constitution and Pakistan's constitution is according to the Holy Quran and Sunnah," he had said, referring to Asia Bibi's acquittal by the apex court."Only enemies of the state call for execution of judges and rebellion against the army chief."PM Imran had further appealed to the nation not to listen to such elements and warned the agitators not to clash with the state or hurt the country only for their vote bank and political gain. "If you do this, the state will fulfill its responsibility," he had said.