PM enjoys fishing, sewing too

DalalErMaNodi

DalalErMaNodi

SENIOR MEMBER
May 12, 2020
Bangladesh
Kuwait
1605968435110.png



Normally housewives in Bangladeshi traditional families have to be jack of all trades and handle all the situations in a witful manner.

But when you are the Prime Minister of a country containing 170 million people, it becomes too tough to play the role of a housewife.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is different in this context and made the tough job possible with her own charisma.



In photos shared by her Private Sector Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman on Facebook, it was seen that Sheikh Hasina is sewing a cloth of her own.


In a separate photo, she was seen to stand on the bank of a lake with a fish hanging on a fishhook held by the Premier.


"Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a complete human being. She has successfully transformed the fortune of 170 million Bangladeshis, has given refuge to over a million Rohingya Muslims, but still finds the time to enjoy cooking, fishing and sewing," Salman F Rahman wrote as caption of the two photos.


However, the photos created a huge buzz on social media. Such discussions about her is not unprecedented as she had earlier come to discussion by cooking foods of her own for cricketer Shakib Al Hasan.

Shakib, later, shared his happiness with his fans through a Facebook status by posting pictures of various dishes cooked by Sheikh Hasina at the beginning of the current year.



Source
 
undercover JIX

undercover JIX

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 6, 2008
Pakistan
Pakistan
Basics of Bangladesh life style and culture. nothing unusual and out of ordinary. some times people like to go back in time and enjoy the things they used to do, its very relaxing.
 
T

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
Pakistan
Pakistan
Who's the handsome fellow that gets to call this fine filly his woman ??
 
undercover JIX

undercover JIX

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 6, 2008
Pakistan
Pakistan
Oh, so that's why I saw Modi scurrying about with a tea flask in his hand....
Yes, he still wonders, how stupid Indians are.....make a chai wala their PM, this is the reason he always wearing fancy dresses to fulfill all his childhood dreams. only dream he can not even try to fulfill is having a wife and family. no vedic cure worked for him.
 
DalalErMaNodi

DalalErMaNodi

SENIOR MEMBER
May 12, 2020
Bangladesh
Kuwait
Yes, he still wonders, how stupid Indians are.....make a chai wala their PM, this is the reason he always wearing fancy dresses to fulfill all his childhood dreams. only dream he can not even try to fulfill is having a wife and family. no vedic cure worked for him.
There is no cure for Impotency.... Ahh.. I mean Incompetency. :enjoy:
 
undercover JIX

undercover JIX

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 6, 2008
Pakistan
Pakistan
There is no cure for Impotency.... Ahh.. I mean Incompetency. :enjoy:
hey do not derail this important thread, its about Madam Hasina of Bangladesh, do not bring a low life brainwashed RSS shakha graduate nautanki Modi here, unless you want him to serve tea to Hasina.

see below, hasina is trying to teach Modi and chai wala laughing like an idiot.

1605981248076.png


Thanks.
 
DalalErMaNodi

DalalErMaNodi

SENIOR MEMBER
May 12, 2020
Bangladesh
Kuwait
Who the hell wears a track suit + joggers + reads 2 unfinished books at the same time + reads newspaper + have laptop infront + drinks tea at/after a time when you were supposedly running/exercising ? LOL
Go easy on him, he's very stressed with planning a Genocide on muslims and now that trump is gone, he needs to sort his adoption papers too....


Who's the handsome fellow that gets to call this fine filly his woman ??
Wazed Mia, Nuclear Physicist, Deceased.
 
