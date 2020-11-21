PM enjoys fishing, sewing too

Normally housewives in Bangladeshi traditional families have to be jack of all trades and handle all the situations in a witful manner.But when you are the Prime Minister of a country containing 170 million people, it becomes too tough to play the role of a housewife.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is different in this context and made the tough job possible with her own charisma.In photos shared by her Private Sector Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman on Facebook, it was seen that Sheikh Hasina is sewing a cloth of her own.In a separate photo, she was seen to stand on the bank of a lake with a fish hanging on a fishhook held by the Premier."Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a complete human being. She has successfully transformed the fortune of 170 million Bangladeshis, has given refuge to over a million Rohingya Muslims, but still finds the time to enjoy cooking, fishing and sewing," Salman F Rahman wrote as caption of the two photos.However, the photos created a huge buzz on social media. Such discussions about her is not unprecedented as she had earlier come to discussion by cooking foods of her own for cricketer Shakib Al Hasan.Shakib, later, shared his happiness with his fans through a Facebook status by posting pictures of various dishes cooked by Sheikh Hasina at the beginning of the current year.