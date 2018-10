2 October 02, 2018Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday has directed health minister to visit Thar region in Sindh to provide immediate medical relief to the locals suffering from various deceases.READ MORE: No employees of Utility Stores being sacked: Khattak He was talking to President of PTI Sindh Ameer Bhutto and Secretary General Haleem Adil Sheikh in Islamabad.Prime minister has expressed concern over the Thar situation and assured that his government would safeguard rights of people of Sindh.He expressed confidence in the new president and secretary general of PTI Sindh and directed them to help continue implementing the manifesto and policies of the party.Imran Khan also asked them to organize PTI at union council level and make preparations for next local government elections.